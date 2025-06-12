Suspect arrested in Great Glen ‘motor vehicle crime spree’

Police have thanked the community.

Police have arrested a suspect following a ‘motor vehicle crime spree’ in Great Glen earlier this month.

The suspect has been conditionally bailed while police continue their inquiries.

They have thanked the community for support during the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson from Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: “We want to thank our community for your patience and support as we continue to investigate the recent theft from motor vehicle crime spree in Great Glen on June 3.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we’ve made significant progress and built a strong case. One suspect, has been arrested and conditionally bailed while we finalise the investigation.

“We’re continuing to work closely with the CPS and expect further developments soon.

“Please rest assured that we are committed to keeping Great Glen safe and holding those responsible to account”

Officers are still asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.