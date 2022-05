Police sealed off the High Street to traffic on the Sunday that bank holiday weekend as a special forensic team carried out a painstaking search for clues at the scene.

A suspect arrested after another man was seriously injured in a late-night fight in Market Harborough town centre has had his bail extended.

The 22-year-old man was questioned by officers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the incident on the town’s High Street in the early hours of Sunday May 1.

He will now report back to police in August.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital in a “serious condition” after he was assaulted.