Stolen caravans and farm trailer seized by police near Desborough
Officers found three stolen caravans, one Ifor Williams trailer and the plant equipment
Three stolen caravans and a stolen Ifor Williams farm trailer have been seized by police at a travellers’ site near Desborough.
Leicestershire Police’s rural unit teamed up with their Northamptonshire Police counterparts to carry out the special cross-border operation on Friday (January 7).
Officers from the two forces targeted Braybrooke Travellers’ Site on Braybrooke Road near Desborough.
They acted after “receiving reports that £90,000 worth of plant machinery had been fraudulently hired in Leicestershire and was being used on the site”.
“On arrival at the site both pieces of plant machinery were recovered as were three caravans which were identified as being stolen,” said Northamptonshire Police.