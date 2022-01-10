Stolen caravans and farm trailer seized by police near Desborough

Three stolen caravans and a stolen Ifor Williams farm trailer have been seized by police just across the south Leicestershire border into Northamptonshire.

Leicestershire Police’s rural unit teamed up with their Northamptonshire Police counterparts to carry out the special cross-border operation on Friday (January 7).

Officers from the two forces targeted Braybrooke Travellers’ Site on Braybrooke Road near Desborough.

They acted after “receiving reports that £90,000 worth of plant machinery had been fraudulently hired in Leicestershire and was being used on the site”.