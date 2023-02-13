Stolen caravan found in Harborough area just three hours after it was taken - thanks to eagle-eyed passer-by
A stolen caravan was found in the Harborough area just three hours after it was taken, thanks to an eagle-eyed passer-by.
By The Newsroom
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:23am
The vigilant member of the public spotted it and informed the police of its location, after it was taken in Dunchurch in Warwickshire.
Soon after, officers found the abandoned caravan and managed to get it back to its owners.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The theft happened yesterday afternoon (Sunday). Warwickshire Police praised their colleagues in Leicestershire and the person who spotted the caravan. "Top job by all involved," they added.