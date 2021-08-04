Speeding motorcyclist stopped for aggressive riding near Harborough while carrying a child pillion passenger

A motorcyclist carrying a child pillion passenger was stopped on a busy road near Market Harborough by police today (Wednesday) for speeding and riding aggressively.

The rider was pulled over by officers at about midday today as he sped along the A6 towards Market Harborough.

“The rider of this bike was stop-checked due to his extremely poor and aggressive manner of driving by Lutterworth officers,” tweeted Harborough police.

A motorcyclist carrying a child pillion passenger was stopped on a busy road near Market Harborough by police today (Wednesday) for speeding and riding aggressively.

The offender’s “manner of driving included excessive speed”, added Leicestershire Police.

Officers were also shocked that the motorcycle rider and his young passenger were wearing just T-shirts and shorts rather than proper protective clothing while riding a motorbike.

Police issued a Section 59 notice to the rider on the spot.

That means that “within the next 12 months if the rider is found to be in control of this vehicle or another vehicle causing alarm or distress that offending vehicle can be seized”, said police.