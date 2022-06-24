Special event held at primary school in Harborough to give volunteers a pat on the back

Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road staged the tea party to thank its army of volunteers

A special event has been held at a primary school in Market Harborough to give volunteers a pat on the back.

Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road staged the tea party to thank its army of Good Samaritans.

Headteacher Emma Tayler said: “We are incredibly grateful to all our volunteers, especially as the last couple of years have been so difficult due to the pandemic, lockdowns and then working to ensure the children receive the routine and support they deserve.

Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road staged the tea party to thank its army of volunteers.

“We welcomed 12 of our 20 volunteers into a school for a tea party, where the children played board games with them, chatted and served them tea.

“Our volunteers are fabulous and their presence in school on a weekly basis makes all the difference to our children,” added Emma.

“From supporting them with extra reading and writing, to helping to run gardening sessions, every minute they spend with a pupil has such a positive impact.”

Like many local schools, Market Harborough Cof E Academy welcomes volunteers to support in their day-to-day activities with pupils.

Often on hand to listen to children with their reading or offer help with phonics or maths, it is estimated almost 1,000 hours a year are given by volunteers to the children at the school.

The school’s Community Team, made up of current pupils, baked cakes and prepared a song to sing to the guests of honour.