'Sorry to sound boring' but vehicle theft is 'snow' joke, warn Harborough officers

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police is warning against opportunistic thieves, as much of the UK awoke to the season’s first snow this morning.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for thieves targeting unattended vehicles left to defrost, warn Harborough officers.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police are warning against opportunistic thieves, as much of the UK awoke to the season’s first snow this morning.

The warning was preceded by an apology ‘sorry to sound boring’, since the crime continues to be commonplace in winter, racking up headlines across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “First taste of winter this morning.

“Sorry to sound boring. But please don't leave your car defrosting out on the driveway. Car thieves know that some do, and target those cars. If your car is stolen like this, your insurance may not pay out. If it's a company car, well...”

Also, the roads, although gritted, may still have icy patches, especially on side roads or smaller country roads.

“Take your time. Drive carefully. Get to where you're going to.”