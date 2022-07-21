Six-week crackdown on drink and drug drivers has been launched by Leicestershire Police

Six-week crackdown on drink and drug drivers is being launched by Leicestershire Police today (Thursday)

A six-week crackdown on drink and drug drivers is being launched by Leicestershire Police today (Thursday).

Patrols will be “working around the clock” and carrying out special spot checks on drivers at locations in Harborough and across Leicestershire and Rutland.

The campaign is being kickstarted as police revealed they have made 661 drink drug drive arrests in the first six months of this year.

Officers made 142 arrests in February alone.

The summer clampdown is being extended from the usual four weeks to six weeks due to the “increase in the number of arrests since the pandemic lockdowns”.

“Since the pandemic lockdowns, some of which included the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants, there has been an increase in the number of people being stopped for being unfit behind the wheel,” said police.

“There were 1,513 arrests in 2021 and 1,434 arrests in 2020 compared to 1,237 the previous year.”

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety, said: “Driving while impaired, whether through drink or drugs, devastates lives. “Sadly, each year drink and drugs are a contributory factor in death and serious injury on the UK’s roads.

“Despite our continued road safety messages, it is quite clear that far too many drivers make the decision to get behind the wheel while impaired by drink or drugs,” he said.

“Just because you haven’t been out at the pub – drinking at home can still leave you over the limit, including the morning after, can I remind drivers not to put themselves and others at risk.

“Drivers should be aware that Leicestershire Police patrol 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to challenge drink drug drivers and bring them before the courts.”

If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away you are being asked to make a note of the registration plate and direction of travel and call police on 101 or make an anonymous call to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.