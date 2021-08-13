Shoppers warned to be vigilant after two elderly women have their purses stolen in Market Harborough

File image.

Shoppers are being warned to be on their guard by police after two elderly women had their purses stolen in Market Harborough town centre.

The shocked pensioners, aged in their 70s and 80s, were ruthlessly targeted by crooks in either St Mary’s Place or on The Square in Market Harborough.

The thieves struck in the two separate incidents between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday (August 11).

The two seriously shaken-up victims had kept their purses in their bags and only realised later that they had been stolen.

Sgt Pete Jelbert, who’s based at Market Harborough police station, said: “I am urging people in our community to remain vigilant and, in particular, speak to and remind elderly relatives, friends and neighbours to keep items such as purses in a safe place.

“I would also ask shoppers to keep an eye out for one another and if you see anyone acting in a manner that seems unusual or suspicious, to report matters to us.”

He added: “If you have information about either incident then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 21*450810 (St Mary’s Place) or 21*451165 (The Square).