Shocked police stop 12-year-old girl riding electric scooter with her dad on a busy Harborough district road
"This is a 60mph road with heavy trucks, etc - slightest wobble at the wrong time could be fatal," said officers
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:19 am
Shocked police stopped a 12-year-old girl riding an electric scooter with her dad on a busy road in Harborough district yesterday (Sunday).
Lutterworth-based officers stop-checked the youngster and her dad as they rode the e-scooter from Saddington to Kibworth.
“This is a 60mph road with heavy trucks etc,” said police.
“Slightest wobble at the wrong time could be fatal.
“Mums and dads - have a think!!”