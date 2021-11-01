Second motorbike found torched in Desborough in the last three days

Arsonists are being hunted by police after a second motorbike was found torched in Desborough today (Monday) in the last three days.

Arsonists are being hunted by police after a second motorbike was found torched in Desborough today (Monday) in the last three days.

The burned-out stolen machine was discovered in the town’s Pocket Park on Prince Rupert Avenue at 8.20am this morning.

Officers are now launching an investigation into the crime as they hunt the offenders, said Northamptonshire Police.

The incident comes after an AJS A9 Flight 125 moped was set on fire in Desborough in the early hours of last Friday (October 29).

Firefighters raced to tackle the blazing vehicle in a hedgerow near Burdock Way just before 12.45am.