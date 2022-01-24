Second man arrested by police hunting armed robbers who held up Harborough store at knifepoint

The 38-year-old suspect was detained by officers after the Spar shop on Coventry Road was robbed by two masked men on Monday December 13.

A second man has been arrested by police hunting armed robbers who held up a convenience store in Market Harborough at knifepoint.

The criminals went in to the store at about 7.50pm and threatened stunned staff before escaping with a haul of cigarettes.

A man aged 39 from Market Harborough was arrested on suspicion of robbing the popular outlet just days later.

He will be on police bail over the offence until the middle of March, Leicestershire Police said today.

“And a second man aged 38 has also been arrested in connection with the incident and he has since been released pending further enquiries,” said police.

The robbers sped off in a grey hatchback-type vehicle towards Farndon Road after they targeted the store.

No one was hurt during the shocking incident.