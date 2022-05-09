Schoolboy, 14, punched in the head and robbed by two masked teenagers in Harborough

A 14-year-old schoolboy was punched in the head and robbed by two masked teenagers in Market Harborough on Saturday (May 7).

The victim had his phone, bag and watch stolen by the two boys, who were wearing balaclavas, in the attack in broad daylight near Harborough Leisure Centre.

The victim suffered “minor injuries” in the shocking assault and was left badly shaken-up by his ordeal.

Leicestershire Police are today appealing for any eye-witnesses or anyone with any information about the violent incident to contact them urgently as they step up the hunt for the teenage robbers.

The youngster was targeted in fields at the back of Rainsborough Gardens, Market Harborough, at about 1.20pm on Saturday, police said this afternoon.

The boy’s phone was later thrown away by the offenders and it was found discarded in nearby Bishop Close.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out further enquiries after a teenage boy was robbed in some fields behind Market Harborough Leisure Centre in Northampton Road on Saturday afternoon (7 May).

“The incident which was reported just after 3pm is believed to have taken place around 1.20pm that afternoon.

“Two people approached the victim, assaulted him before stealing a bag and a watch,” she said.

“The victim sustained minor injuries.”