Schoolboy, 14, knocked unconscious and young man seriously injured after violent attack in Harborough​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A violent attacker seriously injured a young man and a 14-year-old schoolboy in Market Harborough town centre in the early hours of Sunday (May 22).

The man is now being hunted by police after he carried out the shocking double late-night assault in St Mary’s Place at about 12.15am.

The offender left both victims needing urgent hospital treatment.

Footage of the violent attack on the schoolboy and the young man.

A 20-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries while the schoolboy was knocked unconscious and left lying face down on the ground.

“The incident took place around 12.15am on Sunday (22 May) in St Mary’s Place,” said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

Police are now urging any eye-witnesses or anyone with any information about the attacker to contact them urgently.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect and if anyone has any information they are asked to contact 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk,” added police.

Leading district councillor Phil Knowles told the Harborough Mail: “This was a serious and malicious attack.

“It’s absolutely shocking that this has happened and two young men, one as young as 14, have been so seriously injured.

“It’s beyond belief that an assault so violent has happened here in the middle of our lovely market town,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough District Council.

“I would call on anyone who saw anything suspicious or who knows who this criminal is to contact the police immediately.

“Anyone who can assault anybody so seriously poses a real danger to the public.