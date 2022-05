A Samurai sword was handed in at Market Harborough police station during a special week-long knife amnesty.

The dangerous weapon was among 37 blades surrendered at the town’s police headquarters on Fairfield Road.

They were handed over as Operation Sceptre was enforced across Leicestershire as well as throughout England this month.

During the campaign Leicestershire Police carried out 42 knife sweeps and 47 test purchasing operations as they recovered 329 knives.