Rural crime prevention and security day will be held on farm in northern edge of Harborough district

A rural crime prevention and security day is to be staged by police on a farm on the northern edge of Harborough district.

The special event featuring over 20 stands will be held at Alma Bank Farm in Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, from 10am-2pm on Friday June 24.

Farmers and other rural workers in Harborough are being invited to go along and learn about the latest security technology.

They will also be able to get advice on how to deter and prevent criminals from police as well as the National Farmers’ Union and Farming Community Network.

Sgt Paul Archer, of Leicestershire Police’s Rural Policing Team, said: “We’re hoping for a great turn-out and would encourage anyone who lives and works in the countryside to come along.

“We’d love to see farmers, young farmers, local villagers, equestrians and rural business owners.

“It will be a great opportunity to talk to about any concerns or issues and get crime prevention and security advice from a host of companies on keeping your property and livestock safe,” said Sgt Archer.

“There’s plenty of parking and food will be available so people can come along in their lunch break.”

Harriet Ranson, NFU county adviser for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire & Rutland, said: “It is vital that the police engage with rural communities so both can understand the challenges of rural policing and how we can improve reporting, response and results for all.”

“It is a great opportunity for members to engage with multiple stakeholders who can help protect their businesses and I hope to see many of you there.''