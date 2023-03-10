RSPCA investigating after woman seen repeatedly slapping dog in field near Kibworth

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a woman was seen repeatedly slapping a dog on its rear and back while in a field opposite Cuckoo Drive, Kibworth.

The incident was witnessed by a shocked member of the public who saw a woman repeatedly slapping a border terrier type dog a number of times on its back and rear with her hand.

The woman is described as "mature with short grey hair" and was wearing a dark coat and dark trousers.

The RSPCA is investigating the incident and would urge any witnesses who may have seen this to contact the RSPCA appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for RSPCA quoting incident 1021295. The incident happened at around 11.30am on January 29.