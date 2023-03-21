Robbers steal car at knifepoint during terrifying broad daylight attack in Waitrose car park in Lutterworth

A man was threatened with a knife and had his car stolen outside a Lutterworth supermarket.

The 56-year-old had parked his black Audi S3 in Waitrose car park at around 4.15pm yesterday (Monday) when he was approached from behind by two men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They threatened him with a knife and demanded his car keys. When the man tried to run towards the supermarket he was pushed to the ground and the men grabbed his keys.

Police are appealing for information

They drove off at speed onto Leicester Road in convoy with a black Mini Cooper, which police believe was also involved in the incident.

A car belonging to a member of the public was also damaged by the suspects when they drove off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man received injuries to his hand, stomach and leg during the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery and say the car was last seen in Hardwick Close in Narborough around 4.45pm.

It is believed the cars travelled through Dunton Bassett and Cosby on the way to Narborough.

One of the suspects is described as being either of dual heritage appearance or having a tanned complexion, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with short black stubble. He was wearing a blue tracksuit and a striped scarf around his neck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second suspect has been described as white, in his late teens, about 5ft 6ins tall and slim, he was also wearing a blue tracksuit. When the suspects made off they wore face coverings.

PC Georgina Adams said: “We know there were a number of people in the area when the incident occurred and we would urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken with officers to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured some footage of the incident or the vehicles driving off on their phones or on dashcams. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help with our enquiries.”