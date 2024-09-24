Road in Harborough district features on list of new locations for Leicestershire Police's speed camera van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Speed camera vans will be placed at new locations in Leicestershire, from this weekend - with one of them in the Harborough district.

Police said the locations are selected after listening to concerns raised by the local communities and they have today (Tuesday) released the locations to the public.

One location in the Harborough district features on the list - Glen Road in Newton Harcourt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday September 28 speed camera van enforcement will start at the following new locations:

Speed camera vans will be placed at new locations in Leicestershire, from this weekend

B582 Little Glen Road, Glen Parva

Main Street, Stanton under Bardon

Bowhill Grove, Leicester

Sileby Road, Barrow upon Soar (40mph)

Barrow Road, Sileby (40mph)

Warren Hills Road, Abbots Oak (40mph)

Gooding Avenue, Leicester

Glen Road, Newton Harcourt

Anstey Lane, Leicester

Forest Road, Woodhouse

A511 Bardon Road, Coalville (30mph)

Bradgate Road, Newtown Linford (30mph)

Top Road, Griffydam (30mph)

B4116 / Twycross Road, Sheepy Magna (30mph restricted & local order)

B4669 Hinckley Road, Sapcote

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership spokesperson said, “When we receive a ‘Community Concern’ request, we will look at the latest vehicle speeds at the relevant location, in some cases this may include deployment of a covert roadside speed survey. The policy for enforcement requires there to be both a history of injury collisions and evidence of speeding problems collision history before a speed camera can be deployed.

“If data from the speed survey reveals that speeding is not a problem no further action will be taken. If there is both a speeding problem and recent injury collision history at the site, the location will be added to our ‘Community Concern’ site list and will be scheduled for enforcement. This will be subject to suitable and safe parking locations.

“If there is evidence of a speeding problem, but no recent injury collision history at a site, the data will be passed to Traffic Management at Leicestershire Police, who will request speed enforcement from Police Officers from the Local Beat Team, Police Safer Roads Team and / or other Units.”

The full list of community concern locations can be found here.