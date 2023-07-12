News you can trust since 1854
Retirees invited to revel at summer party at retirement complex in Harborough

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting retirees to the summer soiree at its Tebbutt Lodge development
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST
Guests can enjoy live music, Pimms and ice cream. Photo by Tim Kavanagh.Guests can enjoy live music, Pimms and ice cream. Photo by Tim Kavanagh.
Guests can enjoy live music, Pimms and ice cream. Photo by Tim Kavanagh.

Summer is well and truly in the air as a retirement complex in Market Harborough prepares to hold a party in its grounds near the heart of town.

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting retirees to the summer soiree at its Tebbutt Lodge development on Clarence Street on Friday July 14, from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, fizz and traditional ice cream.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly said: “We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our owners and our friendly sales team. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”

To book a place and find out more, please call 01784 818408.