Retired teacher, 93, jailed for sexually abusing schoolgirl in the Harborough area in the early 1970s

A 93-year-old retired teacher was jailed today (Wednesday) after he repeatedly sexually abused a schoolgirl aged under 16 in the Harborough area over a three-year period in the early 1970s.

Norman Clarke, 93, was locked up for 30 months at Leicester Crown Court today after he admitted carrying out the vile campaign of abuse in Harborough district.

Clarke, now of Sidmouth, Devon, pleaded guilty to six counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16 at the crown court last month.

The pensioner is also subject to a 10-year notification period.

Clarke regularly took her out in her car where he kissed her and subjected her to serious sexual abuse, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

He was arrested by police and has finally faced justice for his horrific crimes five decades later after his still traumatised victim alerted police in 2019.

She said Clarke finally stopped sexually abusing her when he suddenly began to ignore her.

After seeing Clarke jailed, Det Con Jamie Carr, the investigating police officer, said today: “The abuse the victim was subjected to has had a profound effect on her adult life.

“What happened around 40 years ago hasn’t left her mind.

“She still thinks about it on a regular basis.”

He added: “I hope the fact that Clarke has finally been brought to justice will provide some relief and allow her to move on.

“I also hope this case serves as an example to any other victims of sexual abuse that it’s never too late to speak out.”

