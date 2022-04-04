Recently-planted trees vandalised in Harborough

Harborough District council has reported the vandalism in Burford Green to the police, who are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them via their website or by phoning 101.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, HDC’s Cabinet lead for parks and open spaces, said: “We know local residents are very protective of the trees and really appreciate them, so to hear some have been vandalised is very disappointing; please do contact police if you can help.”