Quick-thinking Harborough farmer uses hay bales to block three fly-tippers on his land
Having just finished with his dairy herd, the farmer was checking some more of his animals late at night when he spotted an unusual sight - a bright yellow van in the middle of one of his fields.
And when he saw three men emptying plasterboard from the vehicle, he used his telehandler to place hay bales in their way so they could not escape.
He then called the police who arrived in time to spot the not-so-subtle bright yellow vehicle and catch the offenders red-handed.
Market Harborough Police, who did not disclose the specific location of the Harborough district farm, said: "Thinking quickly and making the most of his trusty telehandler, the tactical placement of some hay bales prevented any escape for the plasterboard offenders."
But there was more to come for the fly-tippers who then faced a long walk home.
Market Harborough Police added: "The driver only being in possession of a provisional licence and therefore having no insurance resulted in our friends from Crouch Recovery removing the subtle yellow truck from the landscape and three of the plasterboard offenders were detained and identified.
"With a combination of traffic and criminal offences all three will have figured out the tip permit may have been a cheaper option and a lot less intrusive when trying to offload.
"This was a great team effort and shows how effective having eyes and ears out there to report incidents to us is."