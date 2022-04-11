£1.5 million invested into fighting serious violence in Harborough and across Leicestershire

Some £1.5 million is to be ploughed into fighting serious violence in Harborough and across Leicestershire over the next three years.

Some £1.5 million is to be ploughed into fighting serious violence in Harborough and across Leicestershire over the next three years.

The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is welcoming the significant funding injection.

The ‘Grip' cash from the Home Office will enable Mr Matthews to boost police activity and enforcement in violence ‘hotspots' until the end of March 2025.

Leicestershire’s Violence Reduction Network (VRN) will also receive over £3.5 million in the next three years to tackle serious violence through investing in prevention activity.

"There is no quick fix to ending violence.

“However, the work we are doing is already making a difference.

“A multi-year funding grant will allow us to plan ahead with certainty and sustain our focus on both prevention and criminal justice responses.

"The Minister is clearly impressed with our approach and remarked on our increased analytical capacity and the way we have repositioned our resources,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

“I have no doubt that this grant offer is a reflection of the promising results we have achieved thus far in reducing violence.

"Tackling violence is a team effort.

“We will not only concentrate our efforts on pursuing offenders and supporting victims but also ensuring those already caught or at risk of entering the justice system have the help they need to change course."

Assistant Chief Constable David Sandall said: "Leicestershire Police has fully integrated with the aims of the Violence Reduction Network to help make Leicester and Leicester and Rutland a safer place.

“The Home Office ‘Grip funding' has enabled additional effective targeting of violent locations, investment of police resources to support schools, more officers to be proactively problem solving in local neighbourhoods and an academically evidence-based hotspot policing operation to be implemented, successfully reducing crime harm in the hotspot areas."

Previous ‘Grip' grants have enabled the force to fund new analytical equipment to record, report and monitor activity in violence hotpots and the impact this has on crime.