A prolific offender has been jailed after his mobile phone linked him to nearly 20 reported burglaries across the county - including the Harborough area.

Connor Williams was sentenced on Friday May 16 to 45 months in prison.

Between November 14, 2024, and January 29 this year, a total of 19 burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported to police. In many cases the victims reported that car keys had been stolen or that they believed the suspects had been intending to steal their vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Due to the similar modus operandi on each occasion, officers treated the incidents – some of which happened in Market Harborough, Bushby and Tilton on the Hill – as being linked to one another.

Connor Williams was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment on Friday May 16 (image: Leicestershire Police).

Wider intelligence shared by neighbouring forces also suggested that the same group were responsible for incidents in Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire – including Desborough.

In total, police linked other incidents in Melton Mowbray, Market Bosworth, Glenfield, Ravenstone, Ibstock, Botcheston, Langham, Daventry, Newark and Grantham.

An investigation into the incidents began and on January 8 this year, Williams was arrested by police. When his mobile phone was seized and examined, data from it linked him to each of the incidents.

When he appeared at Leicester Crown Court, Williams, 27 – of HMP Leicester – pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to burgle.

Detective Sergeant James Willoughby, the deputy senior investigating officer, said the emotional impact of the burglaries were just as serious as the financial ones.

He added: “In each of these incidents, it became clear that the primary target was high-value or high-powered cars. We later learned they were something that Williams was obsessed with.

“In total, the total loss to their owners came to nearly £120,000.

“But the impact of the offending hasn’t just had a financial impact on the owners of the vehicles. On many occasions, there were young children inside the houses that were burgled and we know this has had a lasting impact on them.

“I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact Williams has now been brought to justice and is facing the consequence of his offending.”