Police will be holding a special beat surgery to talk to local people at a troubled Harborough park on Friday night (July 9)

Police officers will be staging a special beat surgery to talk to local people at a troubled Market Harborough park on Friday night (July 9).

A police officer and a police community support officer based at Lutterworth will be at Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road from 7.30pm-8.30pm as they increase efforts to engage with residents.

They are keen to talk “to anyone with concerns”, Harborough police said.

Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The two police officers will also be carrying out patrols around the popular park throughout Friday night.

Police are holding regular beat surgeries at Little Bowden rec to give people the chance to speak to them after a catalogue of trouble there over the last few months.

Fed-up residents living around the park have complained of a string of incidents involving heavy drinking, drug-taking, loud music and rubbish being scattered about.

Insp Jim Purdie, the head of Harborough police, said last month: “We are aware of the concerns which have been raised and we are working with you, our residents, and listening to these concerns.

“It is our priority to tackle these concerns and we are continuing proactive patrols in the area, including in the parks at peak times.

“We will also be holding beat surgeries in the parks at peak times to allow us to continue to talk with you about your concerns and the approaches we are taking.”

He added: “We will take action where it is required and will continue to enforce use of orders such as Public Spaces Protection Orders where required to help keep our area safe.

“Officers, along with our partners, also continue to work with young people to raise awareness of the dangers and harm which incidents can cause and to show where help and support can be accessed if needed.

“In the Market Harborough area, we have been working hard over the past year in relation to drug offences and specifically County Lines (drugs gangs), including working with the British Transport Police, and have seen success in terms of reducing this offending in the area,” said Insp Purdie.

“We have also seen a reduction in anti-social behaviour incidents.

“However, as always, we very much continue to work to address the issues being raised.

“We ask that you continue to work with us and continue to report your concerns to us as well as to provide information to us in relation to any criminal activity you are aware of,” said Insp Purdie.