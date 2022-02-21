Police warn children playing 'knock and run' in Harborough district village: 'We will be visiting your parents'

Police are trying to track down children who have been kicking people’s doors in a Harborough district village before running away.

'We know who you are and we will be visiting your parents': Police warn 'knock and run' children in Harborough district village

Youngsters aged from about 11-13 have been regularly annoying fed-up residents in Scraptoft on the northern edge of the district, said Harborough police.

An householder has now reacted quickly enough to take pictures of the suspects before tipping off police.

And officers have warned that they will be knocking on doors themselves to talk to the culprits’ parents and families after they have identified them.