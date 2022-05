Officers believe the man captured in this CCTV picture “may have information which could assist with their investigation” into the incident of criminal damage.

Police want to speak to this man after the front window of a chippie in Desborough was smashed in a late-night attack.

The window at the Desborough Fish Bar on Station Road, Desborough, was shattered at about 11.05pm on Saturday April 2, Northamptonshire Police said this afternoon.

Officers believe the man captured in this CCTV picture “may have information which could assist with their investigation”.

Officers believe the man captured in this CCTV picture “may have information which could assist with their investigation” into the incident of criminal damage.