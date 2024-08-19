The gang has been jailed.

Police have released a video of a car thief whose gang targeted Harborough and Leicester villages as part of a three-month crime spree.

The gang of nine, who called themselves the ‘B-Town Twockers’, devised plans over social media to break into properties across Leicestershire including in Great Glen and Houghton-on-the-Hill.

Their intention was to steal various items from their victims’ homes, but their main focus was cars and motorcycles parked outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other areas they planned to target included Leicester, Shepshed, Braunstone, Glen Parva, Wigston, Oadby, Narborough and Littlethorpe.

To watch the police video, click here.

The group were identified by police following incidents when they were driving vehicles that had been reported stolen and failed to stop for officers when they were asked to do so. Some members were arrested and their phones examined.

On their devices, officers found Snapchat group chats, in which they discussed their plans and shared photos and videos of cars. They also used the app to discuss what nights they would go out and areas or addresses they intended to target.

On January 2 this year, at Leicester Crown Court, 19-year-old Archie Golding and Oliver Smith, 22, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Lloyd, 18, also pleaded guilty to the same two offences when he appeared at the same court on April 30.

On May 10, the following five appeared at Leicester Crown Court:

Kian Payne, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal

Lewis Clayton-Ayres, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary

Dylan Anstiss, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary

Riley Whitehead, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal

A 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to steal.

Travis Read, 21, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on May 13 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

Clayton-Ayres then appeared at Leicester Crown Court again, where he pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges related to the thefts of two Mercedes cars from an address in Biddle Road, Littlethorpe in the early hours of January 6 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 5.20pm that day, both vehicles were located in a car park in Monks Kirby in Warwickshire.

Clayton-Ayres was seen by the National Police Air Service leaving the vehicles behind and getting into a grey BMW 3 Series and driving off. As seen in the footage, the car made its way across the county border and into Leicestershire. On the A5, the BMW passed a lorry head-on at around 90mph, maintaining similar speeds while going through blind bends.

The car then continued through Narborough and eventually came to a stop near the Foxhunter roundabout. Clayton-Ayres, who had been driving, fled on foot but was arrested by police in Lime Tree Road just after 6pm.

In court, Alex Wolfson, prosecution counsel, said: “It is the worst driving any court has ever seen, without a collision.”

On Thursday August 15 at the same court:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton-Ayres, of HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to a total of 15 months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 19-and-a-half months

Golding, of HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months

Smith, of HMP Leicester, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. This included 12 months for the offences above and a consecutive three-month sentence for an unrelated affray

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment

The following were each sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years:

Anstiss, of Tyndale Street, Westcotes

Read, of HMP Ranby

Payne, of HMP Nottingham

Whitehead, of Falconer Crescent, New Parks

Lloyd, of Bronte Close, Braunstone Park

Detective Inspector Simon Pearson said: “The group had no regard whatsoever for either the law or those they intended to target. Put simply, they didn’t care about the harm they intended to cause our communities.

“However, they were extremely naïve in their actions and continued to carry on, seemingly believing that they couldn’t and wouldn’t be caught.

“When their phones were examined, we were able to link them all together and build a case that meant they had to admit what they’d done.

“We will continue working to bring such criminals to justice.”