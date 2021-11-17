Police stop suspicious-looking car in Harborough town centre - and find imitation firearms and knives inside

Police have arrested three suspects after seizing two imitation firearms and a number of knives after stopping a vehicle in Market Harborough town centre.

Officers detained the three men after recovering the fake guns and knives just after 12.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

Police were carrying out “routine proactive patrols” when they spotted the suspicious-looking silver Ford on Market Harborough’s High Street.

“It drew their attention as it was kept in poor condition and also had tape on the number plate,” said police.

Officers immediately decided to search the vehicle.

And they seized two imitation firearms as well as the knives as three men in the vehicle were arrested on the spot.

A man aged 42 from Foxton, near Market Harborough, and a 28-year-old man from Corby were arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were also detained for possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife blade/sharp-pointed article in a public place.

Another man aged 28 from Corby was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife blade/sharp-pointed article in a public place.

He was also held for conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All three men have since been released under investigation as police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

This evening Det Insp Charles Edwards, of Market Harborough CID, said: “While our investigation is progressing, I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact that the weapons have been recovered and taken off our streets.