Police step up efforts to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Broughton Astley

Police are stepping up efforts to crack down on anti-social behaviour by youths in a Harborough district village.

Harborough-based officers said they have been checking out and patrolling parts of Broughton Astley where trouble has occurred over the last few weeks.

Police said they had gone to several homes last night (Tuesday) to give young people “advice this time on unacceptable behaviour”.

Officers acted after they paid a special visit to Thomas Estley Community College on Station Road, Broughton Astley, on Monday morning.

They went along to talk to parents and students about a recent mini-wave of anti-social behaviour in the village.

Local youths are said to have been taking part in “anti-social behaviour outside a shop and riding around on scooters”, said police.