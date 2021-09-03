Police stage major road safety crackdown in Harborough

Police staged a major road safety crackdown in Market Harborough yesterday (Thursday).

Eight drivers are now set to be fined after they were caught not wearing seatbelts during the operation on the edge of the town centre.

Officers also seized a car because the driver had just a provisional driving licence and no insurance in the exercise on busy Springfield Street.

They stopped a motorist for having dogs unsecured in their vehicle and another amid issues over their tinted windows in the four-hour ‘Fatal Four’ clampdown.

The 'fatal four' are offences prioritised by police as they battle to cut the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads.

The fatal four offences are:

1. Speeding

2. Drink and drug driving

3. Driving while distracted