Police seize two stolen caravans worth about £50,000 in Harborough village – man arrested and bailed

A man has been arrested in a village near Lutterworth on suspicion of theft today (Monday) after police seized two stolen caravans worth about £50,000.

A man arrested near Lutterworth on suspicion of theft yesterday (Monday) after police seized two stolen caravans worth about £50,000 has been bailed.

The 33-year-old suspect was detained after Harborough-based officers backed up by Leicestershire Police’s Road Policing Unit and drone team swooped on a site in Ullesthorpe, just off the M1.

The man, who has not been named, has now been released on police bail as officers continue to carry out enquiries, Northamptonshire Police said today.

Officers also seized a stack of about 25 number plates at the site which have been used on vehicles thought to have been involved in crimes.

He was arrested after a caravan was stolen from Kilsby, near Rugby, in the early hours of yesterday morning, Leicestershire Police said.

“Two caravans were subsequently recovered and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft,” said police.