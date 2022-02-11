Police seize suspicious car spotted near Harborough
They believe it had been used by criminals
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:46 am
Police seized a suspicious car near Market Harborough last night (Thursday) believed to have been used by criminals.
Officers spotted the vehicle as they were attending an unrelated matter at The Green in Great Bowden, said Leicestershire Police today.
“The car was unoccupied at the time, but is believed to have been involved in criminality,” said police.
“Further enquiries are continuing today.”