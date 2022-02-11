Police seize suspicious car spotted near Harborough

Police seized a suspicious car near Market Harborough last night (Thursday) believed to have been used by criminals.

Officers spotted the vehicle as they were attending an unrelated matter at The Green in Great Bowden, said Leicestershire Police today.

“The car was unoccupied at the time, but is believed to have been involved in criminality,” said police.