Police seize E-bikes after multiple complaints about erratic riding in Harborough town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 21:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 21:58 BST
One of the bikes was capable of 40mph from the battery motor alone.

Police seized two electric bikes in Harborough's town centre today (Wednesday) after multiple complaints about erratic riding.

One of the bikes was capable of 40mph from the battery motor alone.

Officers said they acted after receiving many reports about dangerous use of E-bikes.

A spokesperson from Harborough Police said: "Although the law is a bit complicated around them the simple bit is that any battery power over 250w no longer is classed as a cycle and requires the same documents as a vehicle

"Today we seized two offending ‘vehicles’ and removed the battery pack from another to convert it to more pedal power than electric power."