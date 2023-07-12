Police seize E-bikes after multiple complaints about erratic riding in Harborough town centre

One of the bikes was capable of 40mph from the battery motor alone.

Police seized two electric bikes in Harborough's town centre today (Wednesday) after multiple complaints about erratic riding.

Officers said they acted after receiving many reports about dangerous use of E-bikes.

A spokesperson from Harborough Police said: "Although the law is a bit complicated around them the simple bit is that any battery power over 250w no longer is classed as a cycle and requires the same documents as a vehicle