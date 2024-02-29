News you can trust since 1854
Police seize caravan after telling unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth

One person did not remove their vehicle - and he ended up in handcuffs
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
Police have seized a caravan after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police served paperwork requiring the vehicles to be moved, after complaints from residents.

But one person did not remove their vehicle - and he ended up in handcuffs.

Police seized this vehicle after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police.Police seized this vehicle after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police.
Police seized this vehicle after telling an unauthorised encampment to leave Lutterworth. Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police.
The police said: "Unfortunately for one person, they forgot to come back and move it. Despite the best efforts of family members, their persuasion didn't work and we seized it.

"One male ended up in handcuffs after we found out he was wanted. A good result today!

"We will take action against unauthorised encampments so always report them to us."