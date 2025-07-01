Police release image as part of robbery investigation in Harborough
Between 6.30pm and 7pm on May 11, a man in his 30s was threatened by two men and then assaulted at his home address in the town. He was then taken to an ATM in St Mary’s Place and his bank card was taken from him. One of the men then attempted to withdraw money from his account.
Leicestershire Police have released any image of a man they want to speak to, adding: "It is believed the person pictured below may have information about the incident and anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police.
"You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 25*272323.
"Alternatively call 101."
A 32-year-old man from Market Harborough has been charged with one count of attempted robbery and blackmail in connection with this incident. He appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in May.