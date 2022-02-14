Police quickly recover trailer and quad bike stolen from a farm in a Harborough village
Police also seized another farm trailer which had been stolen from Stocken in Rutland at the same time
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:27 pm
Police have quickly recovered a trailer and quad bike stolen from a farm in a Harborough village.
The vehicle and equipment were taken by thieves from a farm in Glooston, north of Market Harborough, last Thursday afternoon (February 10).
But Leicestershire Rural Policing Team, backed up by Charnwood-based officers and a drone team, went into action and found the stolen quad bike and trailer hidden in fields.
Police also seized another farm trailer which had been stolen from Stocken in Rutland at the same time.