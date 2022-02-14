Police quickly recover trailer and quad bike stolen from a farm in a Harborough village

Police have quickly recovered a trailer and quad bike stolen from a farm in a Harborough village.

The vehicle and equipment were taken by thieves from a farm in Glooston, north of Market Harborough, last Thursday afternoon (February 10).

But Leicestershire Rural Policing Team, backed up by Charnwood-based officers and a drone team, went into action and found the stolen quad bike and trailer hidden in fields.