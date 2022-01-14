Police patrols stepped up after mini-spate of night-time burglaries in Harborough district villages

Harborough police are stepping up patrols in at least three villages in the district after a mini-spate of night-time burglaries.

Harborough police are stepping up patrols in at least three villages in the district after a mini-spate of night-time burglaries.

Officers are increasing their presence in Great Glen, Burton Overy and Houghton on the Hill among other places after they have been targeted by raiders.

The number of break-ins in the villages has gone up just weeks after burglars broke into five homes in Great Glen in a six-day burst between Tuesday November 2 and Monday November 8 alone last year.