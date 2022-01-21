Police out and about in Lutterworth looking for speeding drivers
Officers are focussing on certain roads where residents have raised the alarm
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:08 pm
Police are out and about cracking down on speeding drivers in Lutterworth today (Friday).
Officers are monitoring motorists on roads and in areas in and around the town where local residents have raised the alarm.
“Already had to advise drivers on their knowledge of the speed limit,” said Harborough police.