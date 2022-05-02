Police make arrest in connection with fight that left man seriously injured in Harborough town centre

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by police after a man was seriously injured in a fight in Market Harborough town centre in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

The suspect is being questioned by officers today after the fight broke out on the town’s High Street at about 2.50am yesterday.

He has been detained by police investigating the violent incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 36-year-old victim is still in a serious condition in hospital, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

Anyone with any information or any eye-witnesses are being urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 22*245914.

As we reported yesterday, police drafted in a forensic team to investigate the serious assault and sealed off Market Harborough’s High Street yesterday morning.