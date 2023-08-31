Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Kibworth.

Officers received a report early this morning that a man had been walking near the area of Fleckney Road between 11.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 12.30am today (Wednesday) when he was approached by a man who sexually assaulted him. The suspect then left the area.

Leicestershire Police said: "A full investigation is ongoing into the report and support is being provided to the victim. Enquiries are ongoing including forensic enquiries, analysing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

"No arrests have been made at this stage but from initial enquiries it is suspected that the victim is known to the suspect."

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Detective Inspector Simon Preston said: “Specially trained officers are providing full support to the victim and an investigation is ongoing.

“The incident happened late at night but we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or driving through to think back to anything you may have seen or heard which could help our enquiries.

“Were you in the area late yesterday evening or during the early hours of this morning? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage from the area which may help us? If you have any information, please get in touch.

“We understand this incident may cause concern in the area. Please be assured we are fully investigating this report. Officers also remain in the area speaking to people and offering reassurance. Please do speak with them about any information you may have or any concerns you may have.”