Police investigating following break-in at popular community hub in Harborough
Burglars have broken into a popular community hub in Harborough.
Police are investigating following a break-in at The Village in St Mary’s Road.
Cash is believed to have been taken from The Village – a community interest company home to several independent businesses – after thieves smashed through the roof.
It happened sometime between 5pm on Saturday (July 27) and 9am this morning.
Police say enquiries are in the early stages and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Information can be reported by calling 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 24*448654.