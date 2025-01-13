Police investigating death of 33-year-old woman found in home near Harborough district border

Police are investigating.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a house at the edge of Harborough district.

At 3.40am on Sunday (January 12) police were called to St Austell Road in Thurnby Lodge after a 33-year-old was found dead by ambulance crews.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death and police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances and exact cause.

A post-mortem examination is also due to take place later today.

Those arrested include a 29-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in connection with the incident. They remain in police custody.

A scene preservation remains on at the address in St Austell Road while officers carry out a detailed search of the house and collect any vital evidence that could assist with the investigation.

The woman’s family are being supported.

Due to prior police contact, a mandatory referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, who is currently leading the investigation, said: “A woman was sadly found dead inside an address in St Austell Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“It is currently unclear exactly how the woman died but officers are working to understand exactly what has occurred and determine if someone was responsible for her death.

“At this stage two people have been arrested while we work to establish the full facts surrounding this incident.

“I would ask that people don’t speculate about what may have occurred – we are working quickly to try and piece together the events leading up to the woman’s death.

“Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and speaking to local residents. If you have any information you would like to pass on, please speak to an officer in the area or to call us.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 25*020928.