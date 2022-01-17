Police investigating anti-social behaviour in Broughton Astley visit school to talk to parents and students
They said they were “engaging” with pupils and their families as they investigate “several reports” of anti-social behaviour locally
Police investigating a mini-wave of anti-social behaviour in Broughton Astley went along to a school in the Harborough district village this morning.
Harborough-based officers turned up at Thomas Estley Community College on Station Road before 9am to talk to parents and students about a number of recent incidents.
Youths in Broughton Astley are said to have been engaging in “anti-social behaviour outside a shop and riding around on scooters”, said police this afternoon.
“The talk with children and parents was pre-planned as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week,” said police.