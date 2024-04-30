Police investigate theft of rucksack and camping equipment worth £700 from Little Bowden
The equipment was for a Scouts’ camping expedition
Police are investigating the theft of a rucksack from Little Bowden, which contained camping equipment for a Scouts expedition.
The rucksack, whose contents has an estimated worth of around £700, was stolen from outside a house in Rectory Lane on Sunday at around 2.30pm.
Police say enquiries are ongoing and urge anyone with information to get in touch, quoting incident 413 of April 28.
The image attached to this article was supplied by the owner of the rucksacks – he believes the man in the image, with a crutch and a significant limp, can help police with their enquiries.