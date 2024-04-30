Police would like to speak to this man in relation to the theft.

Police are investigating the theft of a rucksack from Little Bowden, which contained camping equipment for a Scouts expedition.

The rucksack, whose contents has an estimated worth of around £700, was stolen from outside a house in Rectory Lane on Sunday at around 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say enquiries are ongoing and urge anyone with information to get in touch, quoting incident 413 of April 28.