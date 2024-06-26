Police investigate arson after Labour campaign banner set alight in Harborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A fire set to a Labour election campaign banner is being treating as ‘criminal damage – arson’ by police.

The incident happened late on Sunday (June 23) or early Monday morning in Selby Close on the Southern Estate, where the banner was attached to a garage.

Those in the adjoining house – who were asleep at the time – were unharmed.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 24000 372464.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.