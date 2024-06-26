Police investigate arson after Labour campaign banner set alight in Harborough
A fire set to a Labour election campaign banner is being treating as ‘criminal damage – arson’ by police.
The incident happened late on Sunday (June 23) or early Monday morning in Selby Close on the Southern Estate, where the banner was attached to a garage.
Those in the adjoining house – who were asleep at the time – were unharmed.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 24000 372464.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The incident is the latest in a string of reports of theft and damage across the estate involving election placards for Labour and Tory candidates.