Police increase patrols after girl is approached by suspicious man in Harborough district

Police are increasing patrols after a girl was approached by a suspicious man in the Harborough district.

Officers said they are aware of the incident when a man tapped her shoulder as she was walking in Ashby Rise, Great Glen.

Leicestershire Police added: "The man did not speak to the girl and although clearly shaken by what happened, she was not injured.

"Local officers would like to reassure our communities in the Great Glen area that we are aware of a report made on Wednesday.

"We are carrying out enquiries into the incident and we are also liaising with the local school. There will also be increased police patrols in the area.