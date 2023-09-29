News you can trust since 1854
Police increase patrols after girl is approached by suspicious man in Harborough district

Officers are liaising with the local school
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Police are increasing patrols after a girl was approached by a suspicious man in the Harborough district.

Officers said they are aware of the incident when a man tapped her shoulder as she was walking in Ashby Rise, Great Glen.

Leicestershire Police added: "The man did not speak to the girl and although clearly shaken by what happened, she was not injured.

Police are increasing patrols after a girl was approached by a suspicious man in the Harborough district.
"Local officers would like to reassure our communities in the Great Glen area that we are aware of a report made on Wednesday.

"We are carrying out enquiries into the incident and we are also liaising with the local school. There will also be increased police patrols in the area.

"If anyone has information that could help or wants to report anything please call 101 quoting 23*603679."