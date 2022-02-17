Police have seized 18 vehicles this year as part of a crackdown on illegal drivers in the Harborough district
They have all been reported for prosecution
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:15 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:16 am
Police are cracking down on drivers who shouldn’t be at the wheel and on the road across Harborough.
Officers have had 18 vehicles towed away so far this year throughout the district.
The drivers were not insured or didn’t have a driving licence – and they have all been reported for prosecution.
Vehicles have also been confiscated because they were suspected of being used in crimes and had been stolen.