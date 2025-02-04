Police dealing with 'gang of abusive youths' in Broughton Astley ask 'is this your child? If so, we will be knocking on your door'

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST
Police are making enquiries.placeholder image
Police are making enquiries.
An ‘abusive gang of youths’ has been causing distress in Broughton Astley.

Police were called after reports of youths between the ages of 10 and 15 kicking people’s doors in Buxton Crescent.

Most Popular

Officers described them as ‘abusive’ and said the incident had caused ‘lots of distress’.

They are looking at CCTV and will be making enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “If it does turn out to be a child of yours PC Glover will be knocking on your door to discuss it.

“Meanwhile we will be patrolling the area to try to identify the youths and speak to them.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice